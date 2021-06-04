The greatest insult from the editorial was the dismissive attitude about “losing some homes, backyards and public parkland.” My husband and I have poured heart and soul into the renovation and maintenance of our 1936 home near the Beltway for the past 25 years. We raised our family in this house. We’ve spent a small fortune to create a wonderful life in what was distressed real estate when we bought the house. We love our house and surrounding community. Yet, the editorial said that “dislocation and disruption” are okay and that homeowners like us are whining NIMBYs. Destroying homes and green space to add pavement and more cars to the Beltway is not a reasonable solution to traffic congestion.
Caren Madsen, Silver Spring