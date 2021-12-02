From alcohol to methamphetamine to opioids, deterrence-based programs backed by threats of sanctions and offers of treatment have shown good results. These programs do not put people in an abject, isolated state, as Mr. Herzberg suggested; drug misuse does. Rather, they use the threat of certain but nonsevere punishments to encourage people to find their own paths to desistance. When death is a frequent alternative, and when many of the costs of addiction are borne by the public, policies that compel may be the best option.
Richard Hahn, Washington
The writer is senior fellow for research at the Niskanen Center.