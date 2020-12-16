Delivering babies is easy. Raising competent children and responsible citizens takes skill and sustained effort.
Annlinn Kruger, Bar Harbor, Maine
Neither Joseph Epstein nor the Wall Street Journal has degraded Jill Biden or her accomplishments, as they have neither the authority nor the ability to do so. Invective reflects on the individual or entity issuing it but in no way changes the individual attacked. Mr. Epstein degraded himself with his snarky piece, and the paper degraded itself by supporting him; the incoming first lady is impervious to his insults.
Jan Wessling, Olney
Thanks to Monica Hesse for her rebuttal to that sexist, elitist column in the Wall Street Journal. I’d add that cute kiddo Dr. Henry Kissinger, as he was uniformly called, never once in his whole life diagnosed a strep throat.
Margery Leveen Sher, Washington