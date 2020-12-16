Monica Hesse’s Dec. 14 Style column, “Don’t mess with this doctor’s identity,” discussed Joseph Epstein’s attack on Dr. Jill Biden in the Wall Street Journal.

Among my heroes is “Dr. Pat,” my son’s teacher in a D.C. public school. By grace of her empathy and expertise, he became a better student and I a better mother. That was 30 years ago. In “retirement” Dr. Pat is director of early-childhood education at a D.C. mission that seeks to break the cycle of poverty by providing shelter and sustenance to teenage single mothers. The young women complete their high school education and prepare to enter the workforce as their babies are cared for in a nursery that emphasizes language skills and literacy.

Delivering babies is easy. Raising competent children and responsible citizens takes skill and sustained effort.

Annlinn KrugerBar Harbor, Maine

Neither Joseph Epstein nor the Wall Street Journal has degraded Jill Biden or her accomplishments, as they have neither the authority nor the ability to do so. Invective reflects on the individual or entity issuing it but in no way changes the individual attacked. Mr. Epstein degraded himself with his snarky piece, and the paper degraded itself by supporting him; the incoming first lady is impervious to his insults.

Jan Wessling, Olney

Thanks to Monica Hesse for her rebuttal to that sexist, elitist column in the Wall Street Journal. I’d add that cute kiddo Dr. Henry Kissinger, as he was uniformly called, never once in his whole life diagnosed a strep throat.

Margery Leveen Sher, Washington