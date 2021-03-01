I read with great interest the Feb. 25 Metro article “A fourth-grade class marks history,” commemorating Barbara Johns, the civil rights activist whose work led to the desegregation of the Prince Edward County public schools. Yet the story might have gone further and enlightened readers about what “massive resistance” to integration involved in 1950s Virginia.

When a federal judge ordered Prince Edward County to integrate its public schools, the all-White county board shut down all public schools and started an all-White private school, the Prince Edward Academy, selling all its buildings and equipment to the new academy for $1. From 1959 to 1964, no public schools existed in that county. From 1959 to 1964, no Black student could earn a high school diploma in Prince Edward County. Next to the plaque honoring Barbara Johns, perhaps there should be a plaque listing the names of the county board members who authored that travesty.

Joseph Le Blanc, Arlington