When a federal judge ordered Prince Edward County to integrate its public schools, the all-White county board shut down all public schools and started an all-White private school, the Prince Edward Academy, selling all its buildings and equipment to the new academy for $1. From 1959 to 1964, no public schools existed in that county. From 1959 to 1964, no Black student could earn a high school diploma in Prince Edward County. Next to the plaque honoring Barbara Johns, perhaps there should be a plaque listing the names of the county board members who authored that travesty.
Joseph Le Blanc, Arlington