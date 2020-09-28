This latest example of the president’s use of psychological projection is breathtaking. Largely unaware of his craven manipulativeness and pervasive dishonesty, he finds it in others and uses them to give expression to an idea that he will not own. The president experiences himself as a victim. He is correct, but he is a victim of his arrogance, consistent lying, willful ignorance and remarkable lack of self-awareness, not of his political opponents and the media. Tragically, the nation, riven with civil unrest, struggling to get by in a badly damaged economy, and mourning the deaths of more than 200,000 of its citizens from a virus whose lethality and contagiousness the president downplayed is also a victim of his state of mind.

David I. Joseph, Chevy Chase

I’ve written a parable so I can explain to my conservative friends why I cast my ballots in 2016 and in 2020 against President Trump:

Once upon a time, there was a bold commercial airline pilot who always dismissed the preflight checklist, turned off the radio whenever the panicked voices of air traffic control tried to get his attention and refused to notify his 200 passengers to fasten their seat belts as the plane went into a nosedive. Instead of checking emergency procedures in the flight manual, his co-pilot was distracted, reading a different book.

Because it’s a parable, the story doesn’t have to be realistic. This captain piloted and crashed 1,000 flights and, miraculously, he and some of his crew always survived. However, all the passengers and every one of the planes went down in flames. After 200,000 fatalities, crowds gathered at the airport. Four out of 10 people, wearing hats the color of blood and of the Russian star, cheered for him and asked him to be their president. They believed that only socialists follow the rules, so he must be not a socialist.