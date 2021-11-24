Many National Basketball Association and National Hockey League stadiums around the country are still requiring vaccines and masks. Just look around the country at the various leagues and their masking protocols for indoor activities by their own employees. I cannot understand why the teams in the center of the nation’s capital fighting this pandemic would not at least require masks to prevent the spread of this disease.
As the nation prepares for a possible holiday surge of the coronavirus, the mayor’s decision to remove the mask requirements for most buildings is beyond belief. The Capitals’ and Wizards’ management are contributing to this tragic folly.
Jared Blum, Washington