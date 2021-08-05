Americans have every right to wrap themselves in the flag and jump off a cliff because they are hurting only themselves. Refusing to get vaccinated affects everyone. Your right to refuse the vaccine ends with my granddaughters’ rights to safely go to school or day care and my in-laws’ rights to live their final years in community with others.
Food and Drug Administration final approval for the coronavirus vaccines is around the corner. Fear of the side effects of the vaccines should pale in comparison with the prospect of hospitalization and death. Listening to vaccinated pundits on right-wing media outlets or vaccinated politicians looking to score donations is against your self-interest and that of society at large.
Do the right thing. Get the shot before someone you love dies.
Molly Ottolini, Fairfax