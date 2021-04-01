Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed into law legislation that allows doctors to refuse to treat patients because of moral or religious objections. The point of the law is to save the delicate sensibilities of doctors who might run across someone whose lifestyle offends them. Here’s the thing, though: It’s aimed specifically at the LGBTQ community, not people who choose to do things that cause them to need medical care that all of us pay for one way or another. Do you smoke? I object to treating you because you chose to do something that is known to cause cancer and lung disease. Do you drink? I refuse to treat you because you chose to do something that is known to cause ulcers, cancer, bad behavior and liver disease. Did you drive drunk and get into an accident? Shame on you. I morally object to you causing harm by the accident you caused by making a very bad choice. Get out of my ER.