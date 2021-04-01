Do you identify as LGBTQ? We know it’s not a choice; it’s a biological truth that harms no one. But this law contributes to psychic harm to the person being refused treatment or a job or a safe life or simply respect as a human being.
There is no moral line-drawing when you go into medicine. You help the patients who present to you with the best evidence-based medical treatments available. You don’t get to pick and choose. First, do no harm. If you can’t do that, be an accountant.
Elizabeth Kingery, Kensington