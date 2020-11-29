I met Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) at a fundraiser for now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in 2017. He said, “We Democrats have to field better candidates in the South.” He was right then, and our win in Georgia for President-elect Joe Biden shows how our efforts can succeed. Richard M. Nixon’s “Southern Strategy” worked for decades, but it’s over now. The South is in play, and we Democrats have to support great candidates such as Ms. McGrath.

Mark Rosenberg, Bethesda

AD

AD

If more politicians subscribed to Charles Lane’s thesis in his Nov. 24 op-ed on elections and money, that robust campaign fundraising does not necessarily translate into electoral success, it might save me and many others a lot of money. Unfortunately, the relationship between money and electoral success is more complex.

To me, a successful candidate in several elections, the reality is that the importance of money varies, and candidates raise and spend as much as they can because they don’t know how important money will be in a particular race. Money tends to be less important in a highly visible race with extensive media coverage of candidates who are well-known to the electorate. Money is generally more important, but often less effective, to a candidate who is seeking to unseat an incumbent. Incumbency, the power of political inertia, is a driving force in many elections, as it was in all of the Senate races Mr. Lane cited. Every well-funded loser was defeated by an incumbent except for Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), elected in 2017 against a weak opponent in a fluky special election in a solidly Republican state.

Any honest campaign consultant who is asked what expenditures produce the most votes for the buck would say the best thing you can probably do is to try as much of everything as you can afford.

Every candidate in every new election is flying blind, so he or she spends whatever he or she can raise to minimize the incalculable risks. And the campaign consultants thrive.

Verne Vance, Arlington