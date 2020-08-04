One of the enforcement’s victims featured in the article stated she was unaware of a law requiring the declaration of large amounts of cash. Criminologists claim that getting the word out to the community about the penalties imposed by a healthy level of law enforcement serves as a deterrent. However, it appears the usual publicity surrounding successes by law enforcement was avoided for the asset forfeiture program. Why, after all, would law enforcement agencies act to promote public awareness to serve as a deterrence within an area of law enforcement that would adversely impact a significant source of its funding?
Congress should end this program and rectify the injustice it created by requiring the cash assets wrongfully seized from their owners be returned.
Ross Shearer, Vienna