One measure apparently consists of severely restricting forms of voter identification that will preclude, among other things, the use of the military photo identification card. As a retired Army veteran, I am appalled at the extreme and nonsensical measures the Republicans are willing to take to eliminate so-called potential (and nonexistent) voter fraud, particularly the use of the military ID as a form of identification.
My question to our Republican friends is simply this: Why not eliminate voter fraud by eliminating the right to vote of all non-Republican voters? Better yet, why not simply eliminate the right to vote? Such measure would no doubt solve the problem of potential voter fraud that so terrifies Republicans. No vote, no fraud, clear and simple. Is that where the GOP is headed? If so, heaven help us all.
John M. Luchak, Roselle, Ill.