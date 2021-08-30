The Aug. 26 editorial “Another GOP attack on voting rights” reported that Ohio state representatives want to introduce a bill in the state legislature that would further restrict voting rights in a red state that Donald Trump won by eight points in 2020. One representative ostensibly seeks to “eliminate some of that fraud that potentially is happening in the system.” 

One measure apparently consists of severely restricting forms of voter identification that will preclude, among other things, the use of the military photo identification card. As a retired Army veteran, I am appalled at the extreme and nonsensical measures the Republicans are willing to take to eliminate so-called potential (and nonexistent) voter fraud, particularly the use of the military ID as a form of identification. 

My question to our Republican friends is simply this: Why not eliminate voter fraud by eliminating the right to vote of all non-Republican voters? Better yet, why not simply eliminate the right to vote? Such measure would no doubt solve the problem of potential voter fraud that so terrifies Republicans. No vote, no fraud, clear and simple. Is that where the GOP is headed? If so, heaven help us all.

John M. Luchak, Roselle, Ill.