Though the system of checks and balances our Founding Fathers established was never perfect, over the past 245 years, it has matured into a system that, as a practical matter, works very well. As a result, our constitutional form of government is the best in the world and, to this day, is strongly supported by the American people.
We are the fortunate beneficiaries of our founders’ great judgment on “checks and balances.” We are also fortunate that nine experienced jurists (appointed by the president and approved by Congress) — not ivory tower law professors — are the final arbiters of constitutional disputes in our great country.
Don W. Crockett, Washington
In his Outlook essay, Nikolas Bowie employed a now-commonplace argumentative tool. He posited that our national government is a “democracy” (18 references), which he contrasted with various forces that threaten or undermine it, which he characterized as “undemocratic” and “anti-democratic.” Notwithstanding Mr. Bowie’s references to “our democracy” and “a national democracy,” the form of government that the Constitution established is not a “democracy” but rather a republic. Indeed, the term democracy doesn’t appear in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights or the Declaration of Independence. This is not a mere technical quibble or linguistic difference. Had the Constitution explicitly established a democracy, it would have lost the support of one of its most fervent exponents, Alexander Hamilton. He observed in a June 1778 speech that democracies, such as those employed by the ancient Greeks, “never possessed one feature of good government. Their very character was tyranny.”
The Constitution did not address two important dimensions of democratic elections: who votes and how. The latter issues are now daily news. If one state allows voters to vote as late as 8:15 p.m. but an adjacent state closes its polls at 8, is one a legitimate part of “our democracy” and the other not? The Supreme Court seems to be by far the best arbiter of what “our democracy” requires and permits and what it encompasses at any point in time.
James H. Holt, Washington