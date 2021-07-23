In his Outlook essay, Nikolas Bowie employed a now-commonplace argumentative tool. He posited that our national government is a “democracy” (18 references), which he contrasted with various forces that threaten or undermine it, which he characterized as “undemocratic” and “anti-democratic.” Notwithstanding Mr. Bowie’s references to “our democracy” and “a national democracy,” the form of government that the Constitution established is not a “democracy” but rather a republic. Indeed, the term democracy doesn’t appear in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights or the Declaration of Independence. This is not a mere technical quibble or linguistic difference. Had the Constitution explicitly established a democracy, it would have lost the support of one of its most fervent exponents, Alexander Hamilton. He observed in a June 1778 speech that democracies, such as those employed by the ancient Greeks, “never possessed one feature of good government. Their very character was tyranny.”