To gesture at these ugly truths only through vague references to Rumsfeld’s “notoriety” is to default on The Post’s duties as a paper of record to readers hoping to understand Rumsfeld and his significance.
Matthew Drecun, Washington
While Donald H. Rumsfeld’s death is regrettable (he would say with candor, “These things happen”), the July 1 front-page obituary left out one of the more notorious acts he devised and that was personally approved by him during the Iraq War: the enhanced interrogation techniques.
Under this shameful act against humanity, hundreds of unfortunate humans were subjected to debasing, cruel and vicious interrogation techniques in Abu Ghraib, Guantánamo Bay and other locations. We saw the pictures on the pages of The Post and Newsweek and some on our TV screens. Even today, the memory of the photos brings tears to my eyes.
Eva J. Allen, Crofton
I was Donald H. Rumsfeld’s political adviser in the U.S. delegation to the North Atlantic Council from 1973 to 1974. I regard his tenure at NATO as probably the high point in the role of the North Atlantic Council as a major league consultative mechanism.
Rather than pursue U.S. diplomatic objectives bilaterally through special representatives of the president, Rumsfeld performed within the framework established to support the North Atlantic Treaty, the famous “O” in NATO. A major achievement, ridiculed at the time, was the intensive, months-long effort to negotiate positions in preparation for the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe. The outcome was the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, signed by President Gerald Ford over the objections of the political savants of the day. It was seen by its critics as abandoning U.S. support for the “captive nations” of Eastern Europe to escape from Moscow’s domination. But the Final Act’s provisions on human rights and freedom to join or not to join alliances were seized by Eastern Europe’s champions of independence as giving them the legal basis for changing their relationship with Moscow.
The ultimate result was the end of the Soviet empire. Rumsfeld was in on the takeoff as ambassador to NATO and in on the landing as chief of staff to President Ford.
Historians should record his role in changing the status quo in Europe as perhaps his greatest success.
James E. Goodby, Washington