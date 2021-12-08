We all cherish the story of Charles Dickens’s coldhearted and cynical narcissist who, after a dramatic confrontation with truth and mortality, accepts the error of his ways, wakes up to life’s deeper meaning and radically reforms himself. With former president Donald Trump, we not only have a failure to rehabilitate, but we witness an acute case of Reverse Scrooge Syndrome.
After his comorbidity-laden encounter with covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, survived only because of the extraordinary medical intervention his position afforded him, Mr. Trump did not rush to apologize to the Gold Star families he’d exposed to the disease. No. Instead, he went on Fox News to blame those very families for infecting him, though he knew he’d tested positive before gathering with them.
There was no apology to Joe Biden for endangering him at a pre-election debate. Nor did Mr. Trump purchase a prize turkey to be delivered to someone he’d wronged in his life. Instead, he did everything in his power, including incitement of a violent insurrection, to cook the goose of American democracy.
David Ninehouser, Ambridge, Pa.