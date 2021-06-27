Since the peace deal was signed 16 months ago, there have been countless attacks on Afghans with government, police or military affiliations and gruesome attacks on ordinary Afghans seeking education at primary and middle schools and universities.
Much attention now is paid to the about 18,000 applications for special immigration visas, designated for Afghans whose lives are at risk due to their work alongside the U.S. military or U.S. projects in Afghanistan [“Evacuate our Afghan allies,” editorial, June 23].
In addition to those 18,000 applications, it is equally as important for the U.S. government to not abandon the thousands of pending immigrant and nonimmigrant visa applications, including family-based visas, spousal and fiance visas, scholarly exchange and student visas. It is the responsibility of President Biden to not abandon all Afghans who face imminent danger and provide equal processing of all visas.
Emily Clymer, Bethlehem, Pa.