Although wind and solar power aren’t subject to the volatility and price spikes associated with the global market for fossil fuels, and increased renewable deployment would clearly reduce reliance on power plants, the article puzzlingly framed the key issue as “whether the world is ready for the green energy revolution.”
Amid a blizzard of other factors, the single renewable shortfall mentioned concerned underproduction by wind turbines in the North Sea. Yet there’s no indication that this single shortfall is remotely on the scale of the major disruptions to coal and natural gas outlined in the piece.
It’s not surprising that fossil fuel promoters would seek to blame renewables, but it is disappointing that The Post would elevate such assertions when they’re not sustained by the facts in the article. An accelerated transition to renewable energy and advanced grid technologies will make the entire world less subject to the gyrations of global fossil fuel markets ― and of course is critical to an effective climate response. Getting there will only be more difficult if renewables continue to be blamed for the shortfalls of the fossil fuel economy.
Gregory Wetstone, Bethesda
The writer is president and chief
executive of the American Council on
Renewable Energy.