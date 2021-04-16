The excellent article about Stephen Curry’s funding of the Howard University golf teams and their coach Sam Puryear, “Bison blaze a new course” [Sports, April 11], referred to Lee Elder’s “achievement” of being the person who “broke the [Masters’] color barrier.” This phrasing suggests that the bar to a Black man playing at the Masters was some kind of natural phenomenon that Mr. Elder overcame through his skill, similar to the scientific achievement of breaking the sound barrier by flying faster than the speed of sound. This gives the Masters a pass and overlooks the fact thatMr. Elder’s achievement was not overcoming some kind of natural order but the result of the racist actions of the Masters.