Frances Oldham Kelsey was concerned by data from Europe suggesting the new drug possibly had dangerous side effects for some patients and held her ground against a determined campaign by its manufacturers for early approval. Less than two years later, President John F. Kennedy awarded Kelsey the highest honor given to a civilian, declaring that “her exceptional judgment in evaluating a new drug for safety for human use has prevented a major tragedy of birth deformities in the United States.”
The FDA strengthened its procedures and regulations requiring that drugs be shown to be both safe and effective. We should expect nothing short of the same rigor, professionalism and integrity from today’s FDA commissioner, Stephen Hahn, as he faces political pressure to cut corners in the approval process of any covid-19 vaccine.
Leonard C. Bruno, Chevy Chase