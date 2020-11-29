Recognizing that the status quo is not an option for these majestic animals, Congress allocated funding in its 2020 and 2021 budgets. It also put the BLM on notice that not demonstrating a serious commitment to moving away from its failed management policies will have consequences. Horse slaughter will never be the solution. The American public will not stand for such inhumane treatment of a cultural icon.
We urge a fair examination of the exciting progress finally being made toward a more humane, sustainable future for our nation’s federally protected wild horses and burros.
Nancy Perry, New York
The writer is senior vice president of government relations for the ASPCA.