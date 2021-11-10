If anyone expects the National Football League to take action against its important “property,” Mr. Rodgers, they should also read an article on the same page of the Sports section titled “NFL’s response on WFT leaves leaders wanting,” revealing the NFL’s obvious “damage control” in shrouding the odious conduct by the Washington Football Team, by initially directing attorney Beth Wilkinson not to provide a written report of her findings and now stonewalling Congress’s legitimate right to the internal investigation of the WFT. NFL action: Ain’t gonna happen!
Dan Toomey, Lewes, Del.