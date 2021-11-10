I read with interest the Nov. 6 Sports article “Rodgers blasts ‘woke mob,’ virus protocols as he defends vaccination status,” about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s contention that he wasn’t “lying” to a reporter’s question this summer asking if Mr. Rodgers was “vaccinated.” Mr. Rodgers responded that he was “immunized,” a distinction without a difference unless Mr. Rodgers had already had the coronavirus, which he hadn’t. Perhaps Mr. Rodgers prefers the term “dissembling” rather than “lying,” also a distinction without a difference. 

If anyone expects the National Football League to take action against its important “property,” Mr. Rodgers, they should also read an article on the same page of the Sports section titled “NFL’s response on WFT leaves leaders wanting,” revealing the NFL’s obvious “damage control” in shrouding the odious conduct by the Washington Football Team, by initially directing attorney Beth Wilkinson not to provide a written report of her findings and now stonewalling Congress’s legitimate right to the internal investigation of the WFT. NFL action: Ain’t gonna happen!

Dan Toomey, Lewes, Del.