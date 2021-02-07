Our military certainly must prepare for new kinds of war where new skills and capabilities will be essential. Effective use of data will be critical in future military confrontations.
At the same time, we must not forget our human resources — our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who are the heart of our true readiness. Their courage, steadfastness and belief in their cause are still critically important in achieving military success. Almost equally important will be the support and belief in their cause that they receive from their families and the citizens back home.
Let’s hope that the new framework for measuring military readiness will also include measures of troop morale and home support for future missions. It should measure and analyze the extent and effectiveness of misinformation activities by those who will be seeking to undermine our human readiness. Effective use and control of information could well decide who wins.
Gordon O.F. Johnson, Alexandria