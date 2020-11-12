The plan as written did not address the key premise of bringing the most vulnerable students back first because it treated all D.C. Public Schools as a monolith with uniform student bodies across the city, teachers who are interchangeable and classrooms that are all in sync. In reality, there are some schools with a lot of struggling students and others with very few. The lottery system devised by the chancellor’s office resulted in many students who were not struggling being offered seats because they were in schools with low populations of those deemed by downtown as high priority. That the plan gave very little discretion to principals and teachers as to which students were struggling with online learning was disheartening.

Betsy Henry, Washington

I am a D.C. Public Schools teacher and parent. The DCPS school reopening failed because it was a bad plan and widely unpopular. Over 1,000 DCPS parents signed a letter rejecting it. The Council of School Officers, representing principals and other administrators, did the same. It was not supported by the D.C. Council or the Office of the State Board of Education. The WTU was hardly alone in rejecting this plan.

The virus-testing plan reserved testing for symptomatic people. This made no sense. Scientists think people are most contagious before they have symptoms.

The reopening plan would have caused chaos — with students and teachers shuffled into new classes and positions. It would have upended all we have built since August and disrupted most students.

In-school spots were chosen by an algorithm, with no principal or teacher input. At my school, many middle-class students who speak another language at home were offered spots ahead of kids with much greater financial and academic need. This was a one-size-fits-all plan, with every school expected to do the same thing in the same way. This approach, with no principal, teacher, parent or community involvement, was doomed to fail.

We all want our kids back in school. I miss my students, and my daughter misses her friends. I especially worry about my most vulnerable students. As the mayor and the chancellor head back to the drawing board, this time I hope they will listen to parents, teachers and administrators.