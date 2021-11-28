The incredible joy of having and raising children may be quashed by the realization of what may face them as adults.
Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring
There are negative effects of declining fertility on our unsustainable model of perpetual economic growth. Yet there are many reasons increasing fertility is a horrific idea. First and foremost is the environment. The resource-intense lifestyles of the United States have a disproportionate environmental cost compared with other countries. Globally, overpopulation has stretched us way beyond the carrying capacity of the Earth, denuding forests, draining wetlands, polluting our air and water, mining the land of minerals and the ocean for the last scraps of fish protein, poisoning huge acreages with pesticides, herbicides and the like. We are already seeing the effects of climate change. Sea levels will rise sharply before the end of this century, engulfing coastal communities, and water is running out in the West. The proposed global responses are too feeble to make a difference.
Who would want to bring a child into that? And how can any economy survive it?
Judy Thomas, Mechanicsville, Va.
Christine Emba fretted over lowered fertility rates in the United States. However, lower birthrates are just what our country and the world need to address the challenges of global warming and related environmental degradation.
The world has warmed by a full degree Celsius since the beginning of the industrial age, 150 years ago. The leading scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in “Climate Change 2021, The Physical Science Basis” tell us that warming is human-caused, warming has caused extreme weather events, and “Global warming of 1.5°C and 2°C will be exceeded during the 21st century unless deep reductions in carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) occur in the coming decades.”
Because developed countries contribute more to the rise in greenhouse gases proportionate to their population, voluntary decreases in fertility rates in the United States can only have a stabilizing influence on the real climate crisis the world is facing.
Richard Reis, Baltimore