Resisting masking and distancing, as with brandishing weapons in statehouses, protects neither our liberties nor our front-line heroes. The coronavirus does not recognize patriot theater.

The editorial said Dr. Atlas should be fired immediately. However, firing is necessary but not sufficient. As the editorial stated, “he continues to make statements that will cause more illness and death.” This clearly violates the “do no harm” principle. His license to practice medicine anywhere should be revoked.

As a comparison: If a professional engineer in a public position of authority were to tweet the nation, urging the citizenry to rise up and reject the use of proven engineered safety features such as seat belts, the engineer would risk losing his license to practice. Their code of ethics requires professional engineers to “hold paramount the safety, health, and welfare of the public . . . perform services only in areas of their competence . . . [and] issue public statements only in an objective and truthful manner.” Dr. Atlas’s behavior violates all three of these fundamental professional canons.

The sooner we can call him a former Trump adviser, the better.

Jim Leivo, Mount Airy

The Nov. 17 editorial “A voice of recklessness” reflected the reality of the behavior of Scott Atlas, an adviser on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. But the editorial was wrong on the solution. Dr. Atlas should not be fired; he should have his accreditation to practice medicine withdrawn.

As a member of the White House covid-19 task force and a doctor, he has accepted the obligation to provide the best practice advice to the American public to keep them safe from the novel coronavirus. Physicians promise to seek out the best advice from experts when dealing with illness in which the physician is not trained. Dr. Atlas is not trained in infectious diseases. Some of the best experts on infectious diseases are on the task force, but he continues to ignore their advice and urge behavior that puts the public at risk. These experts recommend masks, social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings. This is the advice Dr. Atlas should be espousing.

He seems to be focused on the economy and politics, neither of which is his mandate as a member of the task force. This failure to practice medicine according to the Hippocratic oath is malpractice. I think it is time for the medical accreditation boards in the states in which he is licensed to practice to review his behavior and determine whether his accreditation should be withdrawn.