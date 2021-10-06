The owner of the gun, 23, has been sentenced under the Youth Rehabilitation Act so that he has a chance to have his record wiped clean from public view. This was his third “armed offense,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Emma McArthur, and he has not once learned that “his conduct can have consequences.” Superior Court Judge Neal E. Kravitz acknowledged the gun owner’s “chilling” disregard for My’onna Hinton but “compared leaving the loaded gun out to driving drunk.” This line of reasoning is appalling. He sentenced the gun owner to 18 months in prison, with credit for the nine months he’d already served. He is scheduled for release next spring, and his record could be cleared by 2025, just before My’onna’s 10th birthday.
Gun-safety laws will not reduce the occurrence of gun violence until there are real consequences attached to irresponsible gun ownership. Put some teeth in the law. Support the law enforcement officers and first responders who are serving the public every day. It does no good to allow irresponsible gun owners to skate through the system without serious consequences.
Judy T. Fisher, Fairfax