As far as it goes, the July 21 profile of the domestic terrorists who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, and their lawyers’ rationalizations, “The minds of menace” [Style], seemed fair.

Mostly missing, however, from lachrymose depictions of the insurgents’ pain and angst from being gulled by propaganda, caught up unwillingly in the mob scene and removed from jobs and families were the deaths and injuries, including to police, inflicted in that day’s horror, the fear among many, including legislators, for their lives that day, and the lasting unease for all who care about democracy.

The FBI now recognizes domestic terrorism poses more danger than the foreign variety. The worst punishments our courts might assign the Jan. 6 insurgents could not compare with those our government meted out to foreign terrorists decades ago, many of whom may have also been gulled by propaganda and caught up in violence unwillingly.

Must our compassion be so uneven?

Chris Edwards, Harrisonburg, Va.

The courts should weigh with great skepticism the defenses (excuses) being offered by counsel for the Jan. 6 rioters. Jan. 6 was insurrection and criminality of the highest order. Can anyone seriously doubt that if the Jan. 6 rioters had been identified as Muslim, this same mob of deplorables and its sympathizers would be screaming the loudest for the courts to throw the book at all of them?

It’s time the chickens came home to roost.

Dan Wolff, Washington