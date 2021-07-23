The FBI now recognizes domestic terrorism poses more danger than the foreign variety. The worst punishments our courts might assign the Jan. 6 insurgents could not compare with those our government meted out to foreign terrorists decades ago, many of whom may have also been gulled by propaganda and caught up in violence unwillingly.
Must our compassion be so uneven?
Chris Edwards, Harrisonburg, Va.
The courts should weigh with great skepticism the defenses (excuses) being offered by counsel for the Jan. 6 rioters. Jan. 6 was insurrection and criminality of the highest order. Can anyone seriously doubt that if the Jan. 6 rioters had been identified as Muslim, this same mob of deplorables and its sympathizers would be screaming the loudest for the courts to throw the book at all of them?
It’s time the chickens came home to roost.
Dan Wolff, Washington