The Sept. 7 editorial “An election night like no other” described the chaos that might occur on election night and the days and weeks to follow as a result of the release of partial election data. However, there is a very simple and straightforward solution that would avoid such chaos. Specifically, each state should be encouraged to withhold partial results. Thus, no state should release any results until all votes, in-person and mail-in, have been tabulated and verified. It may take days, weeks or months to complete this process, but, in the meantime, no candidate could claim victory prematurely, and the anticipated chaos may be avoided or mitigated. 

Arthur I. Steinberg, Alexandria