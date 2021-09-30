A number of Post articles recently have reported the findings of the so-called audit of the Maricopa County, Ariz., election results, and the consensus that they are unlikely to put to rest the continued baseless efforts of Donald Trump and his supporters to call the presidential election results into question.

Nonetheless, I found myself frustrated by Dan Balz’s Sept. 26 Sunday Take column, “Trump debunked, but his poison still an election peril,” wherein he noted that there were aspects of the Cyber Ninjas report that provided fodder for Mr. Trump’s continued efforts to stoke his base — but failed to describe those aspects in any detail that would enable the reader to grasp the extent of the former president’s mania.

Specifically, what were those “aspects of the report that raised questions about some ballots,” and just how was it that the report was “certainly written in a way that offered some ammunition to conspiracy theorists”? Surely, your readers are interested enough to read about these matters and judge for themselves the lengths to which Mr. Trump is continuing to roil his supporters — without those details being dismissed as “inside baseball” minutiae that don’t bear description.

Gordon B. Fields, Rockville