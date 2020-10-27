Whatever their motivation, when Ms. Trump and other Goldwater Rule critics weaponize mental health in the political arena and demand that the profession abandon its core commitments to the welfare of persons, it creates more prejudice and stigma against people with mental illness. History has seen far too many instances in which the label of mental illness has been used to persecute political dissenters, such as in the former Soviet Union.
The behavior of the president is observable to all citizens, who can make their own determinations. The appeal to psychiatric expertise that Ms. Trump advocated is at odds with the basic ethical tenets of respect for persons and would lead APA members to engage in the very behavior she has cited as disqualifying for her uncle’s fitness to lead our great country. The APA has not been silent. Instead, it has focused its vigorous advocacy efforts on addressing the mental health of our nation.
Jeffrey Geller, Holden, Mass.
The writer is president of the
American Psychiatric Association.