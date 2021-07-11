Japan, Taiwan and South Korea have been subsidizing and protecting their semiconductor industries for decades, and that is a major reason the U.S. share of global semiconductor production has fallen. There is no reason to be concerned that these “allies” might in some way be slighted by U.S. government support of the U.S. semiconductor industry.
Clyde Prestowitz, Potomac
The writer, a counselor to the
secretary of commerce in the Reagan
administration, is a former adviser
to the Export-Import Bank.