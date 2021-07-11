The July 8 editorial “Chipping away at China” lamented that U.S. government support for increasing semiconductor production in the United States would send a bad signal to U.S. allies such as Taiwan, South Korea and Japan in that it might cause them to lose some degree of market share. As one of the main U.S. trade negotiators with Japan and South Korea on precisely the issue of semiconductors and as the former vice chairman of President Bill Clinton’s Commission on Trade in the Asia-Pacific region, I was shocked.

Japan, Taiwan and South Korea have been subsidizing and protecting their semiconductor industries for decades, and that is a major reason the U.S. share of global semiconductor production has fallen. There is no reason to be concerned that these “allies” might in some way be slighted by U.S. government support of the U.S. semiconductor industry. 

Clyde Prestowitz, Potomac

The writer, a counselor to the
secretary of commerce in the Reagan
administration, is a former adviser
to the Export-Import Bank.