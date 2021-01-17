It is shocking to note that all masks are treated equal by our condo association. All that the association asks it that people wear masks or “face coverings,” even though some of these are near worthless because they are too thin and/or have gaps around the nose and sides. On the Web, some masks are advertised as being “breathable and comfortable.” We don’t want breathable and comfortable; we want “effective.”
The downside to wearing a double mask is that any exertion, including a very brisk walk or stair climb, results in shortness of breath. This is precisely the result we want, as it signifies not only that air is having a hard time getting into our lungs but, hopefully, the coronavirus droplets are having an even harder time. This gives us the best chance of survival between now and when our vaccines have kicked in and the pandemic subsides.
John R. Powers, Alexandria