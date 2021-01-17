Regarding the Jan. 13 Metro article “Virus variant detected in Md.”:

Do you want to survive the coronavirus pandemic? There is a pretty easy way to answer “yes” to this question, but it will involve a mild bit of discomfort. The day my girlfriend and I heard about the United Kingdom variant, we decided to wear a double KN95 mask (we are 73 and 86, respectively). There are two reasons for this: a) this doubles the thickness of the barrier to any lingering coronavirus aerosols that we might encounter and b) this eliminates any gaps between our mask and face.

It is shocking to note that all masks are treated equal by our condo association. All that the association asks it that people wear masks or “face coverings,” even though some of these are near worthless because they are too thin and/or have gaps around the nose and sides. On the Web, some masks are advertised as being “breathable and comfortable.” We don’t want breathable and comfortable; we want “effective.”

The downside to wearing a double mask is that any exertion, including a very brisk walk or stair climb, results in shortness of breath. This is precisely the result we want, as it signifies not only that air is having a hard time getting into our lungs but, hopefully, the coronavirus droplets are having an even harder time. This gives us the best chance of survival between now and when our vaccines have kicked in and the pandemic subsides.  

John R. PowersAlexandria