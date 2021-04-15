Without a defense, a verdict cannot be fair or just. I have not watched all of the Chauvin trial, but in the portions I have seen, I have not seen Mr. Nelson do anything other than that which any well-trained lawyer would do to present his client’s defense. Every day, I and my colleagues defend individuals accused of horrible crimes. We do so to protect the country, not just the particular client we represent.
Ms. Guerra’s cartoon does a disservice to the Constitution, to the legal profession and to the American system of justice, the best in the world.
Barry L. Leibowitz, Wheaton
The writer is a criminal defense lawyer.