Pia Guerra’s April 12 editorial cartoon mocking Eric Nelson, Derek Chauvin’s lawyer, was troublesome to say the least, especially juxtaposed opposite the editorial “Alone before the law.” 

Demeaning, demonizing and disparaging any lawyer for presenting a defense, no matter how horrible the defendant, shows a complete disregard for the very principles of our Constitution and legal process. Even the Nuremberg accused were provided a defense. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill discussed the possibility of summary execution (execution without a trial) of high-ranking Nazis but was convinced by American leaders that a criminal trial would be more effective. The Nazis were all provided a defense. 

Without a defense, a verdict cannot be fair or just. I have not watched all of the Chauvin trial, but in the portions I have seen, I have not seen Mr. Nelson do anything other than that which any well-trained lawyer would do to present his client’s defense. Every day, I and my colleagues defend individuals accused of horrible crimes. We do so to protect the country, not just the particular client we represent. 

Ms. Guerra’s cartoon does a disservice to the Constitution, to the legal profession and to the American system of justice, the best in the world.

Barry L. Leibowitz, Wheaton

The writer is a criminal defense lawyer.