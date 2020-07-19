We’ve been able to respond to the coronavirus in large part because of our existing focus on employee health, including on-site wellness centers at every facility that are free to associates and their families. Because we value every employee, we also make personal calls to anyone affected by the coronavirus to check on their health. In no circumstances would we encourage them to return to work while ill.
We are deeply saddened by the accounts shared in the article, and it’s important to us that our employees know they are valued. We’re continually working to make resources available for any employee who needs them, and our efforts to be the safest possible workplace will not cease.
Andrea Staub, Salisbury, Md.
The writer is senior vice president of
corporate communications for Perdue Farms.