The July 12 Metro article “ ‘Are you ready to go back?,’ ” about Delmarva Peninsula poultry workers’ experiences with the novel coronavirus, fell far short of reflecting Perdue Farms’s concern for employees and actions we’ve taken to protect and support them throughout this pandemic. 

Since early March, our company has sought to fairly compensate our front-line colleagues for their work and, to the fullest extent possible, ensure they receive pay if diagnosed or self-quarantining. Additionally, Perdue aggressively implemented safety measures to protect associates, frequently before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or local health agencies recommended them. 

We’ve been able to respond to the coronavirus in large part because of our existing focus on employee health, including on-site wellness centers at every facility that are free to associates and their families. Because we value every employee, we also make personal calls to anyone affected by the coronavirus to check on their health. In no circumstances would we encourage them to return to work while ill. 

We are deeply saddened by the accounts shared in the article, and it’s important to us that our employees know they are valued. We’re continually working to make resources available for any employee who needs them, and our efforts to be the safest possible workplace will not cease. 

Andrea Staub, Salisbury, Md.

The writer is senior vice president of 
corporate communications for Perdue Farms. 