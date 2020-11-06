Mary Brandon, Herndon

I believe that the “shy Trump voter” is a myth. Shy racists and misogynists, maybe. How many poll respondents would not admit that they could just not abide a Black woman being a heartbeat away from the presidency?

AD

Susan Sanders, Alexandria

Despite the quadrennial agonizing over the electoral college, I doubt there will ever be a strong enough movement to amend the Constitution to get rid of it.

AD

However, much of the electoral college distortion can be offset by expanding the House of Representatives to give large states the same proportion of members that small states enjoy. (Don’t worry about the small states; the Senate protects their interests quite well.)

The size of the House is not in the Constitution, so changing it does not require an amendment. Congress artificially set the size of the House at 435 members in 1910; since then, the country has tripled in population. The House should be tripled to represent the population growth — a likelihood that is contemplated in the Constitution. And give every state about the same ratio of people to representatives that Wyoming has. That would enable people in California and Texas and New York and other big states — where most of the American people live — to have the same voice in Congress that people in the smallest states have now, offsetting much of the electoral college effect. And it would not require a constitutional amendment.

AD

Bruce Harmon, Arlington

AD

How many places around the world have we sent Americans in to fight and die to “protect democracy”? Fast-forward to today, when the U.S. president is suing to stop the counting of validly cast ballots here in the United States. One of which happens to be mine.

I’m a Pennsylvania absentee-ballot voter. The president’s lawsuits are an insult to the memory of every U.S. soldier who has died in the name of protecting democracy. My extremely beloved uncle died two weeks ago of the coronavirus in a veterans’ nursing home. He was a Korean War veteran whose service destroyed his life in various ways. I am particularly mindful of him — and how completely useless his sacrifice was if President Trump is allowed to get away with gutting our democracy.

AD

Linda Falcão, North Wales, Pa.

As we awaited results of the election, we also were waiting to decide if we would believe it. Our faith in institutions is so frail that we don’t know if we trust what we see.

AD

These institutions — the boards of elections, judicial system, the news media — are made up of people. These people, our fellow Americans, are the ones we no longer trust. To rebuild the integrity of our electoral system we need to rebuild the trust between citizens. It is up to us to make that happen.

The results of this election will not be able to strengthen our country if we continue to doubt each other. While we hold distrust in others (people of the opposite party or different walks of life), we must remember that these people likely don’t trust us either. We have to earn their trust just as they must earn ours.

We all need to work to reinstall faith in one another for the sake of our democracy.