Readers were not told how many of those individuals are using their freedom to help today’s youths in ways that those without their lived experience could not. Anthony Petty is serving as a credible messenger, counseling youths who might otherwise end up behind bars. James Dunn is working as a violence interrupter, intervening in neighborhood disputes before they escalate into violence. James Carpenter is using his construction experience to teach vocational skills to young people at the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy, a D.C. intervention program that offers troubled kids a residential alternative to dysfunctional homes.
Experience shows that Mr. Petty, Mr. Dunn and Mr. Carpenter are more representative than the man featured in the article. Consider this: A 2012 court case, Unger v. Maryland, resulted in the release of 188 people — most convicted of murder or rape — after serving more than 30 years. Only five of them returned to prison, and only one for a new crime. This is a story that deserves to be told as well.
Pam Bailey, Washington
The writer is co-founder of
MoreThanOurCrimes.org.