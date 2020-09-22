After retirement, he became a full-time history tour guide, logging about 250 days a year on the road. He guided tours of Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War II and Indian war battlefields and other historic sites. He was best known for his Civil War battlefield tours.
A tour with Ed was an adventure. He wore an assortment of caps and shirts bearing the names of Civil War sites and tightened his belt to hold ill-fitting trousers in place. He led us through fields and forests, used his ever-present swagger stick to note the placement and movement of forces, and gathered his charges around him to deliver forceful and vivid descriptions of a battle.
He set the scene for a battle as the tour bus headed for the battlefield and strode up and down the bus aisle to solicit questions as the bus headed home.
His knowledge of U.S. history was encyclopedic, his memory photographic. He was admired and respected by history buffs and historians alike. James McPherson, the well-known Civil War historian, was an avid Bearss fan.
I roamed battlefields and other sites with Ed for well more than two decades. Future history buffs will not be so lucky. Ed Bearss was one of a kind whose likes will not be seen again.
Jim Dueholm, Washington