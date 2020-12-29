Jon Marcus and Jay Mathews seemed rational in advocating for a better alignment between students’ academic choices and their career prospects [“Data on which majors pay off is largely ignored” and “Study sheds light on an obstacle for disadvantaged students: A lack of guidance,” both Education, Dec. 28]. Such arguments suggest how much we have forgotten about the importance of public education. We once believed that an educated citizenry was necessary for democracy. Now it seems that the sole role of education is to provide businesses with skilled workers. As Mr. Marcus and Mr. Mathews described it, when students neglect to study for what businesses want, they run the risk of accruing student debt they will not be able to repay.

This places the blame for the student debt crisis on students’ lack of rationality, when, in fact, it stems from insufficient public investment in a resource necessary for the functioning of a democratic society: education. Businesses are not interested in workers who care about democracy; their sole interest is workers who will put their skills to the uses their managers dictate. Skilled but uneducated workers may be good for businesses’ bottom lines, but they will lack other kinds of skills, such as those necessary to distinguish between information and disinformation or to understand why a populist demagogue is not good for the people.

Richard Handler, Charlottesville