This places the blame for the student debt crisis on students’ lack of rationality, when, in fact, it stems from insufficient public investment in a resource necessary for the functioning of a democratic society: education. Businesses are not interested in workers who care about democracy; their sole interest is workers who will put their skills to the uses their managers dictate. Skilled but uneducated workers may be good for businesses’ bottom lines, but they will lack other kinds of skills, such as those necessary to distinguish between information and disinformation or to understand why a populist demagogue is not good for the people.
Richard Handler, Charlottesville