Some paid email services provide such privacy but it works only if sender and recipient are within the same service. An email sent to, say, a Gmail account would be scanned at the recipient’s servers, thus defeating the original privacy intent of the sender. Despite assurances from these providers, they have earned the general public distrust.
I would gladly pay for having a fully private email service. But the way the Internet is set up, it would require an overhaul that seems unlikely if not prompted by legislation.
I totally support Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)’s proposal, as it clearly would result in better privacy protections as well as the opening of business opportunities to those companies that are already prevented from scanning customers’ conversations, such as phone companies.
Santiago Gassó, Silver Spring