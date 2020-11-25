It is beyond alarming that her view seems to be held by so many who have come into government service while the current president has been in power. The heads of the Justice Department and the State Department seem to believe exactly as Ms. Murphy does.
I am not normally a vindictive person, but at this point, I am hoping that a good number of loyalists are either unable to find jobs after Jan. 20 or, for those at the top echelons, find themselves in orange jumpsuits for years to come.
It is time to return to the idea that government workers and appointees are there to do that which is best for our country and its citizens. Certainly, delaying the transition was completely unacceptable. I have zero sympathy for Ms. Murphy’s being upset. So am I.
Cynthia B. Evans, Alexandria