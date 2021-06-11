What Ms. Lynch and Mr. Persad missed is that only the Health and Human Services secretary can establish any such consequences — not employers. As the relevant section of law provides: “the Secretary … shall … establish … the consequences, if any, of refusing administration of the product.” Ms. Lynch and Mr. Persad therefore were incorrect to claim an employer can establish the “consequences” because only the secretary is granted this authority.
Ms. Lynch and Mr. Persad were also incorrect in claiming that the secretary “doesn’t specify what those consequences might be[,]” when in fact those consequences are clearly set forth in the authorized labeling approved in the emergency-use authorization for each coronavirus vaccine. The authorized labeling for each vaccine includes a question-and-answer section that expressly asks the question: “What if I decide not to get the … COVID-19 vaccine?,” and the response makes clear that there are no “consequences” for refusing these products when it states: “Should you decide to not receive it, it will not change your standard of medical care.”
Aaron Siri, New York
The writer is a lawyer at Siri & Glimstad, which handles vaccine injury, exemption and policy cases.