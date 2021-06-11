In their May 4 Post Everything essay, “Yes, it’s legal for businesses and schools to require you to get a coronavirus vaccine,” Holly Fernandez Lynch and Govind Persad did not dispute that the “language in the FDA’s emergency use authorization statute indicating that people receiving [emergency use authorized coronavirus-19 vaccines] must be informed ‘of the option to accept or refuse administration.’ ” However, they argued that this statutory requirement to afford individuals the choice to accept or refuse an emergency-use vaccine can be gutted by employers because this section of the law then states individuals are to be told “the consequences, if any, of refusing administration of the product,” and Ms. Lynch and Mr. Persad appeared to believe it is employers that get to determine those “consequences.”

What Ms. Lynch and Mr. Persad missed is that only the Health and Human Services secretary can establish any such consequences — not employers. As the relevant section of law provides: “the Secretary … shall … establish … the consequences, if any, of refusing administration of the product.” Ms. Lynch and Mr. Persad therefore were incorrect to claim an employer can establish the “consequences” because only the secretary is granted this authority.

Ms. Lynch and Mr. Persad were also incorrect in claiming that the secretary “doesn’t specify what those consequences might be[,]” when in fact those consequences are clearly set forth in the authorized labeling approved in the emergency-use authorization for each coronavirus vaccine. The authorized labeling for each vaccine includes a question-and-answer section that expressly asks the question: “What if I decide not to get the … COVID-19 vaccine?,” and the response makes clear that there are no “consequences” for refusing these products when it states: “Should you decide to not receive it, it will not change your standard of medical care.”

Aaron Siri, New York

The writer is a lawyer at Siri & Glimstad, which handles vaccine injury, exemption and policy cases.