The chamber’s legislation would potentially erode workers’ compensation. Waiving employer liability from the coronavirus is only the beginning. It would open the door to waiving employer liability for other dangers and injuries that workers are exposed to. Let’s get real: An employee who contracts coronavirus cannot just file a lawsuit against his or her employer unless the employee can prove the employer was negligent. The employee must prove (by a preponderance of the evidence — not an easy task) that the employer’s actions were directly responsible for the employee’s getting the coronavirus. If the employee can prove this, why shouldn’t the employer be liable? Don’t we want employers to maintain a safe working environment?
Giving employers a blanket waiver of liability would only promote unsafe working conditions. It’s not the message we should to give to employers, nor to our workers.
Lawrence Berman, Washington