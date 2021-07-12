Virginia does not mandate that associations set dues that meet study funding recommendations. States should not allow associations, essentially fiduciaries, to sidestep the fact that each resident is “consuming” part of a facility’s useful life every month. Residents should be paying their pro rata share of replacement costs. My own 800-home association has a 40-year requirement of $19.7 million. We fund it 100 percent at $35,000 per month, as recommended in our study.
Global warming is a challenge, but one that boards could handle within the replacement reserve study framework. State laws could require that global warming effects on association-owned facilities be explicitly addressed in reserve studies for subsequent gradual funding.
Homeowners’ boards want to do the “right” thing. All it takes is the support provided by the existing replacement reserves system — guided by state requirements to periodically study and fund replacement needs. Rocket science is not required; just use existing systems.
Charles Wilde, Dumfries