Less obvious, however, is the fact that all trade with China funds the very government that is committing this atrocity. Thus, all countries and companies should work vigorously to end their trading relationships with China until Beijing abandons its ghastly project of ethnic cleansing.
This may not be until Mr. Xi’s rule is ended permanently, and total decoupling from China’s economy may not be possible short-term. Still, let us deliver the most serious of messages to China that we cannot and will not tolerate its crimes.
Ben Lowsen, Alexandria