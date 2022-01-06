Much of the humanitarian issue in the region is due to the lack of agency held by soldiers of either side, and that has led to general hatred for innocent Tigrayans. But that is who the Tigray People’s Liberation Front claims to represent, so this much is horrible but impossible to avoid. How can the current administration hold its citizens responsible for their attitudes when doing so comes with a risk of little to no change and a division between this newly established democracy and every citizen?
The good intentions with which the article seemed to have been written will not make up for the tragedy Ms. Filsan’s proposals could carry. The most immediate way to end this abuse of power by both militaries and go on to repair the relationships between the Tigray and other ethnic groups of Ethiopia is to end this civil war.
Ebenezer Amare, Woodbridge