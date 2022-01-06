In the Dec. 31 The World article “Abiy up close: ‘His leadership is failing,’ ” Filsan Abdi shared her invaluable look into the situation in Ethiopia during the civil war being held under its communication blockade. However, rather than being an objective view of the situation, the article focused on attacking the authority and decision-making of the current administration, which only enforces that which has led to the lack of peace as an option in this conflict.

Much of the humanitarian issue in the region is due to the lack of agency held by soldiers of either side, and that has led to general hatred for innocent Tigrayans. But that is who the Tigray People’s Liberation Front claims to represent, so this much is horrible but impossible to avoid. How can the current administration hold its citizens responsible for their attitudes when doing so comes with a risk of little to no change and a division between this newly established democracy and every citizen? 

The good intentions with which the article seemed to have been written will not make up for the tragedy Ms. Filsan’s proposals could carry. The most immediate way to end this abuse of power by both militaries and go on to repair the relationships between the Tigray and other ethnic groups of Ethiopia is to end this civil war. 

Ebenezer Amare, Woodbridge