Mr. Cruz and others say that now is not the time for change. They have said the same thing after every mass shooting, of which there have been too many. Republican senators have tried doing nothing, the status quo, and we know that doesn’t stop the violence. For Mr. Cruz and the NRA and gun lobby, there will never be a right time for change.

The change we need is for the Republicans in Congress to put citizens’ lives and welfare before their own agendas and help pass sensible gun-control measures.

James Seyboldt, Warminster, Pa.

There are two theaters in relationship to gun violence: Republicans suggesting solutions addressing gun violence will deny Second Amendment rights, and the tragedy that survivors and families of gun violence victims endure. Arguing that universal background checks will erode Second Amendment rights is ludicrous: Checks deny those who should not own a gun the ability to purchase one. The Second Amendment, like the First, is not absolute. It must balance the rights of the individual with the interest of society.

The theater that is most devastating is a father buckling to his knees or a mother’s chilling wail upon learning their child was gunned down. A sister shouldering the burden of her parents’ pain upon losing a much-beloved older brother. A grandfather stifling his own grief as he comforts his son. A widower left with young children. A daughter no longer hearing her father laugh. Relatives. Friends. Neighbors. Gun violence ripples through a community, leaving no one untouched.

Legislators can, and must, tackle this issue — without the rhetoric and distortion — and really make an effort to create viable solutions. And stop the theater.

Lu Ann Maciulla McNabb,

Centreville

The March 24 front-page article “From all walks of life, they left their marks” listed more casualties of an armed citizen. The Second Amendment was ratified in 1791 to arm the citizenry (militia) in case the U.S. government or a foreign government attempted to unjustly control the private citizens. Today, this armed militia has become a more dangerous threat than our government or foreign governments.

Guns in the hands of these armed citizens kill thousands of Americans annually. Perhaps another constitutional amendment is required to protect us from the militia. It is the duty of our elected officials to protect the Americans they represent and pass legislation that will ensure their safety.