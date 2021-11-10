Congress has finally passed the infrastructure bill, but without intentional effort, that funding will likely not go to disadvantaged communities such as Jackson. The nonprofit Environmental Policy Innovation Center and the University of Michigan recently released a study indicating that in the past only 7 percent of eligible drinking water systems have received federal infrastructure funding, and that small and more racially diverse communities were less likely to receive assistance. Small and disadvantaged communities often don’t have the predevelopment funding to design new infrastructure projects and often lack staff to navigate the complicated application processes.
The Environmental Protection Agency and states need to provide more technical assistance and predevelopment funding to help underserved communities tap into federal funding. The private sector can also help with low-interest predevelopment loans. These two efforts would go a long way toward ensuring the new federal water infrastructure funds are spent where they are needed the most.
Margaret B. Bowman, Takoma Park
The writer is an equitable water policy and finance consultant.