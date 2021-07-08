By looking only at how many households apply for food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), we vastly underestimate the number of people who need that critical resource. Many people, particularly new immigrants, were intimidated by the Trump administration’s “public charge” laws and remain afraid of applying for help. That means that children in one of the richest regions in the nation are going hungry. Nonprofits and private organizations are working to make a difference, but data show the need is so much greater. Governments at every level — county, state and federal — must ensure the well-being of children and families. And that starts with making sure they can eat.
Jill Ortman-Fouse, Silver Spring
The writer is a member of the
advisory committee of
Maryland Hunger Solutions.