Moreover, Mr. Rauch compared the compromise he proposes to compromises President Lyndon B. Johnson made to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed. But Johnson did not allow discrimination against Black citizens by religious institutions based on an exemption for religious beliefs that Blacks were inferior or that mixing races went against the word of God.
The time for full LGBTQ equality — in employment, housing and family matters — is now, without compromise.
Christopher Wolf, Washington
Jonathan Rauch’s column suggested that what Democrats need to do to get the Equality Act approved by the Senate is to compromise with conservatives and allow discrimination carve-outs based on religious beliefs. This would, he implied, consolidate public support for LGBTQ equality. News flash — a majority of the American people already support equal civil rights for LGBTQ people.
My suggestion to the Democrats is different and much simpler: Ditch the filibuster.
Bob Dardano, Washington