I invite all of them, or at least the ones who know of the document, to confer with their pocket Constitution and educate themselves on the amendment, adopted in 1791, that explicitly reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” It does not get much clearer than that.
The Equality Act does not take away or infringe on the rights, liberties and/or protections of any other person or group. It is necessary so that we may continue to strive to live up to the potential of our declaration that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all [humans] are created equal.” We have a long way to go to fully realize that potential, and, unfortunately, the Equality Act is necessary to get us a little closer to that dream.
M.J. Kessler-Vaughn, Washington