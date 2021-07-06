Comedian Bill Cosby’s release from prison on technical and procedural grounds last week was a disheartening development in the ongoing saga [“Cosby assault conviction is overturned,” front page, July 1]. Despite this apparent setback, the #MeToo movement is still very much alive and well.

Around the globe, women have adopted the slogan both literally and metaphorically to demand change, and many have succeeded through political and legal reform. Ultimately, the #MeToo movement signifies more than a call to bring individual men to justice for sexual harassment or abuse of women. It represents a powerful global movement that centers on women’s worth and encourages women to step into their power. Regardless of Mr. Cosby’s release or any other individual setbacks that may occur, the #MeToo movement remains a powerful force for gender justice across the globe.

Katherine Peterson, Washington