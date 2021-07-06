Around the globe, women have adopted the slogan both literally and metaphorically to demand change, and many have succeeded through political and legal reform. Ultimately, the #MeToo movement signifies more than a call to bring individual men to justice for sexual harassment or abuse of women. It represents a powerful global movement that centers on women’s worth and encourages women to step into their power. Regardless of Mr. Cosby’s release or any other individual setbacks that may occur, the #MeToo movement remains a powerful force for gender justice across the globe.